Hamilton to jack up fines to $250 for illegal parking at Webster Falls

The city is looking at jacking up parking penalties around Spencer Gorge to $250 — higher than anywhere else in Hamilton — to crack down on road-blocking waterfall tourists this year.

Dundas-West Flamborough Coun. Arlene Vanderbeek is pitching a council motion Wednesday to create a "special enforcement area" with a fine of $250 (early payment $200!) for illegal parking on all streets in Greensville. That's the nearest community to the popular conservation area, which is a magnet for waterfall tourists and hikers bound for Dundas Peak.

A normal no-parking fine in the city is $33 with an early bird $26 payment option. Ignoring a no-stopping zone costs you $75, or $60 if you pay early.

"Hopefully, once a few unfortunate souls get a ticket, word will spread quickly," said Vanderbeek, who inherited the Greensville area as councillor after the recent ward boundary change.