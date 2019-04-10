Board seeks to reassure Balaclava parents after roof leak

HWDSB facilities manager Bob Avery said the board has an aging infrastructure all across its 104 schools. He said the HWDSB uses a system called a facility condition index, based on an annual analysis of a building’s architectural, mechanical, electrical and plumbing components, to grade schools.

The remaining service life of the components is then calculated to find the cost of repairing or replacing all the components in the school that have five or fewer years remaining in service life — the five year renewal needs. By using the five-year renewal needs, a facility condition index can be calculated as a ratio of the five-year renewal costs to the estimated replacement value of the school facility.

Schools are graded as good (0-21 per cent), average (21-40 per cent), fair (41-64 per cent) or poor (65-plus per cent.

Balaclava’s FCI for 2019 is 39 per cent — in the average range — which means the “facilities are beginning to show signs of wear,” and “more frequent component and equipment failure may occur.” In 2018, Balaclava’s FCI was found to be 28 per cent — one of 26 schools in that category.

Dunlop told parents while Balaclava’s “average” rating may not sound great, it is in good condition and it is fully utilized. Meanwhile, there are a number of schools across the board in “poor” condition.

She added there are no plans to replace Balaclava, adding the cost of a new school is generally between $15 and $20 million- but each year, the board is only allocated about $20 million for school condition improvement and about $20 million for school renewal.

While some parents suggested the board has neglected the school and it took media attention to the roof leak to get results, Dunlop highlighted work that has been done at the school, including washroom upgrades, converting gym lighting to LED, painting the foyer and office area, installing exterior soffit and a barrier-free operator and an outdoor ground sign in 2018.

As well, in 2019 the board completed repairs and upgrades to the well water system.

“These things aren’t happening just because someone called the media or the media wrote a story,” she said.

She said as soon as the leaks were noticed, HWDSB staff contacted roofers to conduct an analysis, snow and water was removed from the roof and repairs were started.

So, parents asked, if the board knew the roof at Balaclava needed to be replaced in the fall, why wasn’t it done before the leak?

“In the past we have done roof work on schools when kids are in schools,” she said, adding replacements have been done in the fall and spring. “But what we’ve found is it’s very, very smelly — there’s a strong odour of tar and that really affects some people negatively.”

Since then, Dunlop said the board has made the determination that they need to only do roof replacements when students and staff are not in the building.

In a followup interview, Dunlop said the board will do roof repairs during the school year, but only if they’re of a short duration — for example after school hours or on weekends. But an entire roof replacement is a summer-long project.

She said recent rainfalls have not led to leaks, making the board hopeful that the work they have done on the roof has worked.

“We wouldn’t have just let it all continue to leak with buckets in the hallways,” she said. “We were working on the fix as soon as it happened.”

Dunlop said following the leaks, the Electrical Safety Authority did review the school and make recommendations, after which any deficiencies were rectified by ESA contractors.

Avery said the ESA gave the board orders to comply to disconnect lights which were affected by the water. He said approximately a dozen lights have been disconnected.

As well, the Ministry of Labour was called and visited the site, but identified no concerns, Dunlop said. The Ministry did request a clearance letter from an engineer with 30 days, that the roof of the building is capable of supporting any loads, due to evidence of corrosion on the steel roof decking.

A report by Pinchin Ltd., was supplied to the Ministry of Labour, indicated that “the condition of the metal roof deck and web steel joists was in satisfactory fashion, commensurate with the age of the building.” The report indicated it is Pinchin’s opinion that the deterioration from the underside of the roof deck is minor and does not warrant immediate action.

Despite the leak, Dunlop said no mould was found within the building, and as a result, no air quality testing has been done.

The board procedure is to conduct “a thorough visual inspection” for mould, which Dunlop said is consistent with the approach endorsed by Hamilton Public Health.

In an email following the meeting, Dunlop said HWDSB procedure for mould inspection and remediation follows “widely used” guidelines from the United States Environmental Protection Agency and New York Department of Health for dealing with mould in schools.

Hamilton Public health communications officer Aisling Higgins said while she couldn’t comment on school board policies, “conducting visual inspections for mould is a practice that public health would endorse.” She added at present, public health does not have any complaints or orders on file for Balaclava.

The school’s roof will be replaced in summer 2019 and ceilings and lighting will be changed in time for the 2019-20 school year.

A followup meeting to discuss remaining parent concerns is slated for April 25.