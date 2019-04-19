Ontario Cold Case: Outsiders overtake home before senior's murder

Walker’s house was a source of irritation for neighbours long before the killing; although renters from time to time lived at 190 Celina, for the most part it was a crashing place for a varied cast of characters, sources said. The issue festered to the point that some homeowners launched a civil suit, claiming their property values had been adversely affected.

Shortly before Walker’s death, a number of people who had been crashing at the house were successfully removed — neighbours said they saw garbage bags full of belongings and clothing lining the curb in front of the house.

But just before the Sunday morning Walker was found dead, there was yet more trouble at the house. People in the neighbourhood said that there were a couple of disturbances over the weekend — the first Friday night when visitors made noise in the vicinity and another Saturday night.

One neighbour said that three people were involved in Saturday night's disturbance, which occurred at about 9:30 p.m.

"I heard a commotion — somebody was banging on the doors and windows," he said. "Then I was woken at about 1 a.m. by the police pounding on the door."

People were shocked, but not surprised, by Walker’s violent death. "What more can we say?" said Lyle Henderson, a longtime resident of Celina Street who campaigned for years to fight prostitution and drug trafficking in his neighbourhood. "Nobody knows for certain something's going to happen. If we'd known we could've stopped it."

For his part, Short continues to hope someone will step up with the missing pieces required to complete the puzzle that identifies Walker’s killer.

“Clearly from our investigation there’s no doubt people have information that could assist us,” he said. “You hope maybe, at some point, they’ve grown a conscience.”

Short can be reached at 905-579-1520, ext. 5407. The Crime Stoppers number is 1-800-222-8477.