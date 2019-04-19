Ontario Cold Case: Outsiders overtake home before senior's murder

David Walker wanted out.
The house he lived in on Oshawa’s Celina Street had been virtually invaded by outsiders who used it as a place to party and flop. The 61-year-old seemed no longer to have control over what was going on in his home.
After he was found fatally stabbed in the notorious house at 190 Celina on Jan. 29, 2012, neighbours talked about how he’d been pushed around by a revolving cast of characters comprised mainly of prostitutes and drug users.
"I think he was intimidated," said one neighbour. "Dave's had the s--t kicked out of him a few times."
"He was a victim," said another source at the time. "He was talking about getting out and going to Switzerland. He talked about opening a pub. If he could've done it, he'd be alive today."
Seven years later, David Walker’s killer has yet to be charged. The file remains active, according to Durham police homicide Det. Darren Short, who was among the original investigators on the case.
Short said that police were able to identify and interview a number of people who knew of the comings and goings at Walker’s house, but ultimately lacked the hard evidence they needed to lay charges.
It’s another case in which investigators are reasonably sure someone — maybe a number of people — know who did the killing, but refuse to co-operate with the police.
“It’s very frustrating,” Short said. “There’s no doubt in my mind there are people out there who know, who have information but won’t come forward. This seems to be the norm with that culture — don’t talk to the police, and just go on with your life.”
Walker’s house was a source of irritation for neighbours long before the killing; although renters from time to time lived at 190 Celina, for the most part it was a crashing place for a varied cast of characters, sources said. The issue festered to the point that some homeowners launched a civil suit, claiming their property values had been adversely affected.
Shortly before Walker’s death, a number of people who had been crashing at the house were successfully removed — neighbours said they saw garbage bags full of belongings and clothing lining the curb in front of the house.
But just before the Sunday morning Walker was found dead, there was yet more trouble at the house. People in the neighbourhood said that there were a couple of disturbances over the weekend — the first Friday night when visitors made noise in the vicinity and another Saturday night.
One neighbour said that three people were involved in Saturday night's disturbance, which occurred at about 9:30 p.m.
"I heard a commotion — somebody was banging on the doors and windows," he said. "Then I was woken at about 1 a.m. by the police pounding on the door."
People were shocked, but not surprised, by Walker’s violent death. "What more can we say?" said Lyle Henderson, a longtime resident of Celina Street who campaigned for years to fight prostitution and drug trafficking in his neighbourhood. "Nobody knows for certain something's going to happen. If we'd known we could've stopped it."
For his part, Short continues to hope someone will step up with the missing pieces required to complete the puzzle that identifies Walker’s killer.
“Clearly from our investigation there’s no doubt people have information that could assist us,” he said. “You hope maybe, at some point, they’ve grown a conscience.”
Short can be reached at 905-579-1520, ext. 5407. The Crime Stoppers number is 1-800-222-8477.
