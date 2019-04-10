Truck drivers protest on Hwy. 5 near Orkney Road

More than 20 large dump trucks lined the westbound lanes of Hwy. 5 near Orkney Road Tuesday afternoon, and drivers promised to return April 10 in an apparent protest.

The drivers, who lined up in front of Waterdown Garden Supplies, say that they haven't been paid by the broker hiring their services. Residents living nearby claim that trucks arrive on weekends and dump soil at the Flamborough site.

The fill dumping issue is one that has been on Hamilton politicians' radars for years. Most recently, Ward 13 Coun. Arlene Vanderbeek says that she has been working with city staff and residents in areas of rural Flamborough.

“The dumping of fill is very problematic,” she said. “I know that (former Ward 14 councillor) Robert (Pasuta) worked very hard on it and it is not something that you can solve overnight.”