Stryker celebrates grand opening of Waterdown headquarters

Stryker Canada celebrated the grand opening of its new Canadian head office in Waterdown on April 9.

The 130,000-square-foot facility, which is located on Clappison Avenue, represents a close to $100-million commitment by the Fortune 300 company — one of the most significant life sciences investments in Hamilton in the past decade.

The facility will include operations, distribution and business functions. The new building will bring the company’s employees, who were located in multiple buildings on Innovation Drive, under one roof.

Stryker Canada president Scott McNair said the new premises will employ approximately 200 people.

“We tried to build a facility that encourages collaboration,” he said of the open concept style. “We’ve moved from numerous offices down to 13 offices with a lot of huddle rooms.”

He said the style gives opportunities for employees to collaborate and brainstorm — and to tap into other facilities across the globe through Skype.

Stryker manufactures medical devices and equipment — including orthopedics, medical and surgical, neurotechnology and spinal products and services.

McNair said the building is LEED certified, with a 65-35 split between warehouse space and the operations and business functions.

He said the new building was necessary because the company was “busting at the seams.”

“We actually had three facilities that we were managing,” he said. “That collaboration piece, as much as we all work for the same company, wasn’t happening as much and we couldn’t find any room.”