City of Hamilton to cover insurance ‘risks’ of Easter egg hunts

So, what dangers lurk in a mosh pit of egg-seeking kidlets?

McLennan's report lists "choking" and "food contamination" related to Easter egg handouts. Fights and concussions are also risks — specifically, "two children knocking heads while racing for the same egg."

Don't laugh: a depressing Google search suggests there is at least some merit to the walking-on-eggshells risk management approach.

The Associated Press reported in 2013 about a bloody "brawl" between angry moms at an Easter egg hunt at a Seattle zoo.

In 2016, the City of Honolulu paid out about $1 million in a legal settlement after a toddler was injured at a city-run Easter egg hunt, according to the local TV station.

And more than one law firm posts friendly tips on how to avoid egg-hunt-related injuries — and lawsuits — by watching for risks like food poisoning, trip and choking hazards.

Hamilton's Easter egg hunt report didn't list any local "eggs-amples" of past injuries.

But the city earned an infamous place in park litigation lore after losing a lawsuit in 2013 over a tobogganing injury at a Mountain park that eventually cost close to $1 million.

Most councillors voted to cover insurance this year for nonprofit community groups given the "time-sensitive" nature of the request. "The Easter bunny is coming," said Coun. Brad Clark.

A few councillors, however, warned special treatment for the bunny will come back to bite the city.

"We're going to open a floodgate," said Coun. Sam Merulla, who pointed out all sorts of worthy community groups host events in city parks. "Are we going to do this for everyone?"

