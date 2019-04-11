Fewer politicians doesn’t necessarily make better government, Brock prof says

Niagara's 126 elected officials is a "ridiculous" number of politicians, according to Premier Doug Ford, but a Brock University researcher says the size of councils shouldn't be what drives government reform.
"When you look back at the Mike Harris restructuring (of municipal governments) one of the problems was they didn't really know what problem they were trying to address," said Brock University political science professor David Siegel. "So what you ended up with was a system that really wasn't any better or more efficient than what you had before."
Since the provincial election, Ford has repeated a claim that Ontario has too many politicians, and singled out Niagara as an example.
His government is restructuring municipal governments and provincewide consultations are ongoing.
Earlier this week during an event in Burlington, Ford again said Niagara has too many politicians.
"Well, big government is bad in my opinion. What's — Niagara and Muskoka — what's Niagara? They have 122 or 130 elected officials? That's ridiculous. That's absolutely ridiculous," Ford said. "I think I'm underestimating that. You look at Muskoka, too, just layers and layers of regional government. I'm just — I'm not a big believer in big government — a lot of politicians. The less politicians, the better it is."
Ford did not say why the number of elected officials in Niagara's 13 municipalities is "bad."
Siegel, who is presenting a policy brief about Niagara's regional government next Tuesday at Brock's community observatory, said of the number of politicians is one of the least pressing issues facing Ontario municipalities.
Without a much clearer notion of what governance reform is supposed to achieve, Ford's initiative could result in changes that accomplish very little, he said.
"Some of the potential amalgamations in Niagara seems obvious. But the last time Ontario went through amalgamation, it resulted in a lot of alienation and upset and substantial upfront costs," Siegel said.
Siegel said there are some benefits to amalgamation in Niagara — he cited a unified economic development department as an example — but the entire exercise requires clear goals and aims.
Finding efficiencies in a single service like economic development is not sufficient reason to revamp regional governance, he said.
"Even if the issue here is efficiency, simply reducing politicians doesn't necessarily mean you will have a better government," Siegel said. "Smaller councils could result in a reduction of adequate representation on those councils. It would also reduce our access to elected representatives."
Siegel will present his brief, titled Under the Knife & Under the Gun: An Overview of Regional Government in Niagara, Tuesday from 9:30 a.m. to 11 a.m. at the Pond Inlet at Brock University.
The event will also feature remarks from Regional Chair Jim Bradley and Niagara's first female regional chair, and current CEO of Grape Growers of Ontario, Debbie Zimmerman.
