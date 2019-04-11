Budget is 'measured approach' for Ontario, says Skelly

In terms of education, she said earlier commitments to make $1.4 billion in school repairs in the coming school year will be honoured.

The budget also includes $11.2 billion for transit in the GTA — notably in the City of Toronto and Skelly said she will continue to push all-day GO service for Hamilton as a priority.

She confirmed that the PC government will continue to honour its $1-billion commitment to Hamilton’s LRT project.

“My opinion on the LRT has never changed, but I support my government and our premier,” she said. “The $1-billion commitment was made and the $1-billion commitment we’re keeping.”

The budget also included several changes to rule surrounding alcohol in the province — including allowing licensed establishment to serve alcohol at 9 a.m., allowing tailgating and giving municipalities leeway to create bylaws allowing alcohol consumption in parks.

Skelly said the changes are a long-overdue reflection of the times.

“I think responsible Ontarians would like to be able to have a glass of wine when they’re having a picnic in the park,“ she said. “I think in this day and age … we wanted to move forward and modernize our alcohol regulations.”

Also included as part of the budget were changes to the province’s licence plates to blue with white lettering, a revamped Ontario trillium symbol and a new license plate slogan, “A Place to Grow.”

Skelly, the parliamentary assistant to the Minister of Economic Development, Job Creation and Trade, said the changes are part of the government’s focus on job creation.

“We want people in Ontario, across the country and outside of the country, right around the world to know we’re serious,” she said. “This is just part of our messaging to show that we truly are open for business.”

