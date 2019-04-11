Budget is 'measured approach' for Ontario, says Skelly

The Doug Ford government’s first provincial budget is a measured approach for Ontario, said Flamborough-Glanbrook MPP Donna Skelly - something her constituents want.
The $163.4-billion budget, tabled by Finance Minister Vic Fedeli on April 11, will see the government lower the provincial deficit to $10.3 billion this year, and run gradual deficits until 2023-24 when it eventually project a surplus.
Skelly said the Progressive Conservative's fiscal plan will protect what matters most to people in Flamborough and Ontarians across the province, while taking a measured approach to balancing the budget.
“People are not looking for a slash-and-burn kind of approach to balancing the budget,” she said. “This is measured, this is responsible — it’s a practical way of achieving that goal.”
The first-term MPP said the budget addresses the deficit, while protecting services that matter most to Ontarians — health care and education.
“We want to ensure that young people have the public health care that I had, the public education system that I had,” she said. “If we don’t tackle our debt and our deficit, it won’t be there.”
Skelly said the government’s $90-million commitment to free dental care for seniors earning less than $19,300 or $32,300 for couples, will have a huge impact on the riding’s elderly citizens.
She added she heard health care — particularly dental care — is something she has heard about regularly across the riding.
Meanwhile, to help Flamborough-Glanbrook’s young families she highlighted the Childcare Access and Relief from Expenses (CARE) tax credit, which will allow parents to claim up to 75 per cent of child care costs — up to $6,000, for kids 16 and under.
“It’s an actual substantial increase in terms of the tax credit and it will make a big difference for young families,” she said.
In terms of education, she said earlier commitments to make $1.4 billion in school repairs in the coming school year will be honoured.
The budget also includes $11.2 billion for transit in the GTA — notably in the City of Toronto and Skelly said she will continue to push all-day GO service for Hamilton as a priority.
She confirmed that the PC government will continue to honour its $1-billion commitment to Hamilton’s LRT project.
“My opinion on the LRT has never changed, but I support my government and our premier,” she said. “The $1-billion commitment was made and the $1-billion commitment we’re keeping.”
The budget also included several changes to rule surrounding alcohol in the province — including allowing licensed establishment to serve alcohol at 9 a.m., allowing tailgating and giving municipalities leeway to create bylaws allowing alcohol consumption in parks.
Skelly said the changes are a long-overdue reflection of the times.
“I think responsible Ontarians would like to be able to have a glass of wine when they’re having a picnic in the park,“ she said. “I think in this day and age … we wanted to move forward and modernize our alcohol regulations.”
Also included as part of the budget were changes to the province’s licence plates to blue with white lettering, a revamped Ontario trillium symbol and a new license plate slogan, “A Place to Grow.”
Skelly, the parliamentary assistant to the Minister of Economic Development, Job Creation and Trade, said the changes are part of the government’s focus on job creation.
“We want people in Ontario, across the country and outside of the country, right around the world to know we’re serious,” she said. “This is just part of our messaging to show that we truly are open for business.”
DISCLAIMER: These poll results are not scientific. They are the informal findings of a survey presented to the readers of www.flamboroughreview.com and reflect the opinions of those readers who have chosen to participate. The survey is available online to anyone who is interested in taking it.
The Doug Ford government’s first provincial budget is a measured approach for Ontario, said Flamborough-Glanbrook MPP Donna Skelly - something her constituents want.
The $163.4-billion budget, tabled by Finance Minister Vic Fedeli on April 11, will see the government lower the provincial deficit to $10.3 billion this year, and run gradual deficits until 2023-24 when it eventually project a surplus.
Skelly said the Progressive Conservative's fiscal plan will protect what matters most to people in Flamborough and Ontarians across the province, while taking a measured approach to balancing the budget.
“People are not looking for a slash-and-burn kind of approach to balancing the budget,” she said. “This is measured, this is responsible — it’s a practical way of achieving that goal.”
The first-term MPP said the budget addresses the deficit, while protecting services that matter most to Ontarians — health care and education.
“We want to ensure that young people have the public health care that I had, the public education system that I had,” she said. “If we don’t tackle our debt and our deficit, it won’t be there.”
Skelly said the government’s $90-million commitment to free dental care for seniors earning less than $19,300 or $32,300 for couples, will have a huge impact on the riding’s elderly citizens.
She added she heard health care — particularly dental care — is something she has heard about regularly across the riding.
Meanwhile, to help Flamborough-Glanbrook’s young families she highlighted the Childcare Access and Relief from Expenses (CARE) tax credit, which will allow parents to claim up to 75 per cent of child care costs — up to $6,000, for kids 16 and under.
“It’s an actual substantial increase in terms of the tax credit and it will make a big difference for young families,” she said.
In terms of education, she said earlier commitments to make $1.4 billion in school repairs in the coming school year will be honoured.
The budget also includes $11.2 billion for transit in the GTA — notably in the City of Toronto and Skelly said she will continue to push all-day GO service for Hamilton as a priority.
She confirmed that the PC government will continue to honour its $1-billion commitment to Hamilton’s LRT project.
“My opinion on the LRT has never changed, but I support my government and our premier,” she said. “The $1-billion commitment was made and the $1-billion commitment we’re keeping.”
The budget also included several changes to rule surrounding alcohol in the province — including allowing licensed establishment to serve alcohol at 9 a.m., allowing tailgating and giving municipalities leeway to create bylaws allowing alcohol consumption in parks.
Skelly said the changes are a long-overdue reflection of the times.
“I think responsible Ontarians would like to be able to have a glass of wine when they’re having a picnic in the park,“ she said. “I think in this day and age … we wanted to move forward and modernize our alcohol regulations.”
Also included as part of the budget were changes to the province’s licence plates to blue with white lettering, a revamped Ontario trillium symbol and a new license plate slogan, “A Place to Grow.”
Skelly, the parliamentary assistant to the Minister of Economic Development, Job Creation and Trade, said the changes are part of the government’s focus on job creation.
“We want people in Ontario, across the country and outside of the country, right around the world to know we’re serious,” she said. “This is just part of our messaging to show that we truly are open for business.”
DISCLAIMER: These poll results are not scientific. They are the informal findings of a survey presented to the readers of www.flamboroughreview.com and reflect the opinions of those readers who have chosen to participate. The survey is available online to anyone who is interested in taking it.
The Doug Ford government’s first provincial budget is a measured approach for Ontario, said Flamborough-Glanbrook MPP Donna Skelly - something her constituents want.
The $163.4-billion budget, tabled by Finance Minister Vic Fedeli on April 11, will see the government lower the provincial deficit to $10.3 billion this year, and run gradual deficits until 2023-24 when it eventually project a surplus.
Skelly said the Progressive Conservative's fiscal plan will protect what matters most to people in Flamborough and Ontarians across the province, while taking a measured approach to balancing the budget.
“People are not looking for a slash-and-burn kind of approach to balancing the budget,” she said. “This is measured, this is responsible — it’s a practical way of achieving that goal.”
The first-term MPP said the budget addresses the deficit, while protecting services that matter most to Ontarians — health care and education.
“We want to ensure that young people have the public health care that I had, the public education system that I had,” she said. “If we don’t tackle our debt and our deficit, it won’t be there.”
Skelly said the government’s $90-million commitment to free dental care for seniors earning less than $19,300 or $32,300 for couples, will have a huge impact on the riding’s elderly citizens.
She added she heard health care — particularly dental care — is something she has heard about regularly across the riding.
Meanwhile, to help Flamborough-Glanbrook’s young families she highlighted the Childcare Access and Relief from Expenses (CARE) tax credit, which will allow parents to claim up to 75 per cent of child care costs — up to $6,000, for kids 16 and under.
“It’s an actual substantial increase in terms of the tax credit and it will make a big difference for young families,” she said.
In terms of education, she said earlier commitments to make $1.4 billion in school repairs in the coming school year will be honoured.
The budget also includes $11.2 billion for transit in the GTA — notably in the City of Toronto and Skelly said she will continue to push all-day GO service for Hamilton as a priority.
She confirmed that the PC government will continue to honour its $1-billion commitment to Hamilton’s LRT project.
“My opinion on the LRT has never changed, but I support my government and our premier,” she said. “The $1-billion commitment was made and the $1-billion commitment we’re keeping.”
The budget also included several changes to rule surrounding alcohol in the province — including allowing licensed establishment to serve alcohol at 9 a.m., allowing tailgating and giving municipalities leeway to create bylaws allowing alcohol consumption in parks.
Skelly said the changes are a long-overdue reflection of the times.
“I think responsible Ontarians would like to be able to have a glass of wine when they’re having a picnic in the park,“ she said. “I think in this day and age … we wanted to move forward and modernize our alcohol regulations.”
Also included as part of the budget were changes to the province’s licence plates to blue with white lettering, a revamped Ontario trillium symbol and a new license plate slogan, “A Place to Grow.”
Skelly, the parliamentary assistant to the Minister of Economic Development, Job Creation and Trade, said the changes are part of the government’s focus on job creation.
“We want people in Ontario, across the country and outside of the country, right around the world to know we’re serious,” she said. “This is just part of our messaging to show that we truly are open for business.”
DISCLAIMER: These poll results are not scientific. They are the informal findings of a survey presented to the readers of www.flamboroughreview.com and reflect the opinions of those readers who have chosen to participate. The survey is available online to anyone who is interested in taking it.