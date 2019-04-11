Current municipal structure works, Kitchener mayor says

KITCHENER — Kitchener Mayor Berry Vrbanovic used his annual State of the City speech to strongly endorse the current two-tier structure in Waterloo Region.

"Waterloo Region is one of the best examples of effective and co-operative two-tier municipal governance in the province," Vrbanovic said Thursday.

"We deliver efficient, effective services. We balance continued growth and world-class innovation. And we create safe and caring communities for our citizens. We do this successfully because of our willingness to work together, to listen, and to shape our future in the way that best serves the needs of the communities we serve in this region," he told the crowd of 300.

That collaborative approach has been less obvious recently, after Vrbanovic made it clear he supports a different site for a proposed supervised drug consumption site than the one the Region of Waterloo favours.

In an interview, he said local communities must have a say in how local government might change. "At the end of the day it's going to be the province that makes decisions in terms of what the regional review results are going to look like, but whatever directions they propose, it's extremely important that the communities in those regions have the ability to build it and shape it in a way that's reflective of their communities."

His comments echoed those of Waterloo Mayor Dave Jaworksy, who used his State of the City speech last week to stress that the current system is working fine.

The province is reviewing eight regional governments in Ontario, and say it wants to find efficiencies and cut costs.

The review, due this summer, could lead to the biggest overhaul of local governance in decades.