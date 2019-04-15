CertaPro offer a fresh coat of paint to Waterdown

With summer on the horizon, it’s time to paint your world vivid.

“I’ve been in the paint business for 34 years,” said CertaPro Painters’ Dave Skinner, who got his start working at a paint store while in high school.

He and wife Margaret opened their CertaPro Painters franchise last month in Waterdown and are now taking on clients.

The shop — located on Dundas Street East, just west of Mill Street — handles interior and exterior painting. Services also include power washing, stains, stucco repair, vinyl and aluminum siding painting.

“There’s a market today of people who are looking to improve their home but they don’t have the time,” said Skinner. “Really we go in fix what needs to be fixed, prepare the walls and the surfaces to properly be painted whether that’s inside or out and then paint for them.”

The local CertaPro Painters franchise serves Flamborough, Brant County and Niagara.

"Although we cover a large area in our turf," the Skinners wanted to keep their office local to their home community.

"We wanted to keep the office and keep our business based here," said Dave.