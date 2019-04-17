Rustic Daisy's has sprung up in Waterdown

A shop featuring the works of local artisans has sprouted in Waterdown.

Rustic Daisy's owner Cat McCrimmon started her business two years ago in an effort to support and feature unique items from artisans from across the country.

“Probably around 70 per cent of the stuff that is in this store is Ontario-made,” she explained, noting the rest comes from other provinces, including New Brunswick, Quebec and British Columbia.

The Waterdown boutique celebrated its grand opening on April 13 and carries everything from homemade candles and soaps to home decor, jewelry, scarves and an assortment of cards.

“I knew I wanted to have more of a bricks and mortar shop and not seasonal," said McCrimmon.

When the Main Street South location became available, "my blood, sweat and tears went into it and I think it has turned out really well," she said.

The bright and colourful shop offers pieces for all budgets and McCrimmon said she wanted the items in her shop to reflect a wide-range of Canadiana — not just the typical maple leaf, hockey, maple syrup motif, though Rustic Daisy's carries those as well.

Most of all, she wants visitors to come in and feel at home.

“I want them to be happy,” she said. “It’s a place to come in and just peak around … just kind of always find something new.