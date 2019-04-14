Alaska ice melt guessing game ends in record time

NENANA, Alaska — Early ice melt has provided a record finish to an annual Alaska guessing game.

The Anchorage Daily News reported Sunday that the 2019 Nenana Ice Classic finished Sunday at 12:21 a.m. when a tripod mounted on the frozen Tanana River fell over, marking the end of the contest.

Officials say April 14 is six days earlier than the previous record of April 20.

Since 1917, area residents have purchased tickets recording guesses of the exact day and time when the ice under the marker would break up.