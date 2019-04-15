Dundas-Greensville hill underground drainage system installed

City staff hoped to repave a section of Highway 8 on the Dundas-Greensville hill as early as Wednesday, after underground water caused part of the road to collapse.

A section of the hill was limited to one lane with temporary traffic lights on Friday, April 5, and a few days later city contractors excavated around the collapsed portion of road and built an underground drainage system to handle the flow of water beneath the road in that one specific area. It’s not yet clear if other areas of the hill are affected by underground, and surface, water eroding sediment under the road.

“We did discover erosion along the road in that location due to wet subsurface,” said city public works spokesperson Jasmine Graham.

Stephen Worthington, of Worthington Groundwater, said photos of the original damage to the road looked like a case of “subsidence” or the gradual caving in or sinking of land.

“Sediments often become saturated in winter and those close to the surface get frozen and that tends to hold the sediment together,” Worthington said. “Then at the end of winter the sediments thaw, and the weak saturated sediment is likely to subside. This time of year is the prime time for such subsidence.”

Worthington said there is a spring uphill of the rail bridge that flows from a small cliff.

Carolyn Eyles, a McMaster University professor of geography and earth sciences, said large amounts of surface water and groundwater that move through and over the slopes can remove sediment and cause the collapse of overlying structures such as the road.

Last week, the contractor built wooden forms inside the excavated area then poured concrete footings at the bottom of the hole.

On Saturday, April 13, the contractor poured a concrete retaining wall along the side of the excavated area. Graham said drainage tiles were also installed in the excavated area.

The wooden forms were expected to come off the retaining wall on Monday and weeping tiles were to be installed in a further excavated area beyond the road’s guiderail where there was significant erosion due to water flow.