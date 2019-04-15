Hamilton school board chair doubts ‘high hopes’ on Grade 1 reading

The chair of Hamilton’s public school board is questioning a staff report’s “high, high hopes” Grade 1 students are poised to meet a key reading target their predecessors missed three years in a row.

Alex Johnstone said she’s analyzed past results and they don’t seem to support the board being on track to hit a goal of having 75 per cent of first graders achieve the provincial standard of a B or better in reading on their final report card in June.

The target is part of efforts to improve student graduation rates and was set because early literacy is seen as a foundation for future academic success.

Interim report cards for the current school year showed 55.7 per cent of Grade 1 students got at least a B in reading, with another 21 per cent achieving a C or C-plus.

That compares to 54 per cent who got a B or better on interim report cards last year, when staff also expressed confidence students were on track to hit the goal but only 66 per cent ultimately did.

Johnstone said 2018’s results were in line with the previous two years, with the number of students jumping up to a B ranging from 9 to 12 per cent over that period.

If the trend continues, 65 to 68 per cent will hit the target on this year’s final report cards, she said.

Success at 20 high priority schools — those in areas with greater socioeconomic challenges — tends to be about 10 percentage points lower.

“I know that you’re optimistic,” Johnstone said. “I want to know that we’re defining the issues and I want to know what the action plan is once we identify them.”

Associate director Peter Sovran said the board has several literacy strategies, including having reading specialists work with teachers, but it’s difficult to identify a single shortcoming because each student is different.