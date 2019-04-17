Hamilton high school student Abdalla Hassan was shot in the head. Three boys are charged with murder

Bereziuk said he couldn't specify what evidence led police to lay those charges.

Under the YCJA, when the victim is also a minor and has died, his or her parents must give permission for the name to be released. In this case, Hassan's parents agreed to release his name, but do not want to speak publicly.

"His parents are obviously deeply upset, they're grieving right now, they have asked for privacy," Bereziuk said.

Hassan's family has described him as "nice young man," he said.

All three accused appeared calm and collected during their first brief court appearances late Tuesday afternoon.

The boys appeared separately, one after the other, in blue detention jumpsuits, and occasionally glanced around the courtroom from the prisoner's box.

There were no family or friends in the courtroom for them — save for one boy whose father attended with an interpreter.

One was represented by a lawyer, another had a lawyer who had represented him in the past speak for him, and the third was represented by duty counsel. They all waived the reading of the charges against them in court.

The fact that two of them had no family in the courtroom prompted the justice of the peace to ask if the parents understood their sons were in custody and what they were charged with — to which their representatives replied in the affirmative.

The boys are being kept in custody. They were ordered not to have contact with each other, or with members of Hassan's family, as well as other named individuals.

One was remanded to appear again on Wednesday, one on Thursday and the other on May 7.

The police investigation began when Hamilton police were called to the area for what witnesses thought was a car that had been abandoned after veering off the road. The witnesses reported seeing three teens running from the sedan, which had come to rest in a wooded area off Patterson Road.

But instead of finding a car crash, a patrol officer found Hassan. Hamilton paramedics and firefighters tried to resuscitate the teen, but he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Within an hour after the crash, police arrested three Hamilton teens, who matched the description of the trio seen running from the car. They were stopped coming out of the brush on York Road southeast of the the crash scene.

Detectives are grateful the witnesses were quick to call police and that patrol officers in the area were quick to respond.

It "got us off to the right start," Bereziuk said.

At the scene on Tuesday morning, an 800-metre stretch of Patterson was blocked by police tape between Valley Road to just west of Wesley. It's a rural area with few houses surrounded by brush and woods. There is a steep embankment with the hill sloping down toward the south.

A Hamilton police cruiser and more tape marked a small stretch in the middle of the closed area where the car is believed to have left the road. Bereziuk said the car landed "50 to 60 feet from the road."

The vehicle could not be seen from the road in the dense brush.

Hamilton police were canvassing homes and looking for any surveillance video in the area. Forensic investigators and collision reconstruction detectives were also at the scene.

Investigators believe this was a targeted incident and the public is not at risk. Police are not looking for any more suspects.

This is the second homicide in Hamilton this year.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Det. Ben Adams at 905-546-3836.

To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or crimestoppershamilton.com.

