UPDATE: Abdalla Hassan identified as 17-year-old murder victim

That information is not expected to be released until Wednesday.

Within an hour after the crash, police arrested three Hamilton boys, aged 16, 16 and 15, who matched the description of the trio seen running from the car.

They were stopped coming out of the brush on York Road and each charged with first degree murder, Bereziuk said.

They cannot be identified under the Youth Criminal Justice Act.

Detectives are now looking into the relationship between the boys and what they were doing in the area.

The car belonged to the family of the victim, whose identity has not yet been released as family continues to be notified, Bereziuk said.

At the scene on Tuesday morning, a 800-metre stretch of Patterson remains blocked by police tape and guarded by police from Valley Road to just west of Wesley. It's a rural area with few houses surrounded by brush and woods. There is a steep embankment with the hill sloping down toward the south.

A Hamilton police cruiser and more tape marks a small stretch in the middle of the closed area where the car is believed to have left the road. Bereziuk said the car landed "50 to 60 feet from the road."

The vehicle, which landed in a heavily wooded area, cannot be seen from the road.

Save a few houses and people out for a morning walk, the area is vacant.

Hamilton police will be out canvassing, looking for any surveillance video Tuesday.

The three teens are expected to appear at the John Sopinka Courthouse in downtown Hamilton sometime Tuesday.

Investigators believe this was a targeted incident and the public is not at risk. Police are not looking for any more suspects at this time.

Bereziuk said he would not comment on whether a weapon was seized before autopsy results are released.

This is the second homicide in Hamilton this year.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Det. Ben Adams at 905-546-3836.

To remain anonymous contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or crimestoppershamilton.com.

noreilly@thespec.com

905-526-3199 | @NicoleatTheSpec

