Doug Ford’s plan to merge paramedic services shocks Hamilton officials

Shocked Hamilton officials are demanding answers about a surprise provincial plan to amalgamate all municipal paramedic services into 10 supersized regional agencies.
It's not yet clear what such a dramatic restructuring would mean for Hamilton's $49-million emergency medical services department and its 300-plus paramedics.
But the Progressive Conservative government plan — shared with cities for the first time Monday night in an urgent memo from the Association of Municipalities of Ontario — obviously caught municipal leaders off guard.
"This was a complete surprise," said Paul Johnson, general manager of healthy and safe communities.
"I don't know what those 10 regions might look like, or how they might be structured. I don't even know if they've made that decision yet ... We are pushing and asking for that information as soon as possible."
If the plan is truly to disband and amalgamate municipal ambulance services, it would be a "kick in the teeth" for Hamilton paramedics, said union representative Mario Posteraro.
He noted the city has been studying ways to assume more local control — not less — over critical EMS responsibilities such as ambulance dispatch, which is currently handled by the province in Hamilton.
"If it is true, it would be a step back for patients, for paramedics," he said. "But there is so much confusion right now over so many impending (health-care) changes ... We need more factual information to determine what, exactly, is being proposed here."
Premier Doug Ford said the province is still "reviewing" ambulance services plans and "nothing is carved in stone" when asked about them by reporters at a Markham news conference Tuesday.
But Ford "guaranteed" the number of front-line paramedics will stay the same. "We're going to be consulting with them, and see how we can deliver the service a lot better than we're doing right now."
The news comes as cities try to digest a parallel government plan to amalgamate public health units and create regional boards of health across Ontario by 2021. That comes alongside a pending $200-million budget cut across the province.
But Johnson noted that the health unit change, while also "concerning," was at least specifically mentioned in the provincial budget.
The plans to overhaul local ambulance services, by contrast, "seems fairly contrary to the message we were getting in the budget lock-up," he said. The budget appeared to characterize planned paramedic service changes as limited to ambulance dispatch regionalization, he said.
In a written update to Hamilton councillors, Johnson added he was "most frustrated by the complete lack of any supporting documentation" associated with either wide-ranging amalgamation plan.
"The lack of details creates anxiety for our staff and uncertainty for council and the community," he said.
At the same time, Johnson stressed that Hamilton residents should not fear any change to paramedic service levels in the near future. "This is not something that can happen overnight," he said.
Mayor Fred Eisenberger, in an email exchange with councillors, called the news "shocking" and lamented the "zero consultation" ahead of time.
Coun. Sam Merulla urged a wait-and-see approach, however, arguing the change could still help cities if the province "uploads" some or all of the municipal cost of ambulance services — a $23-million bill now paid by local taxpayers but in the past covered by Ontario.
"If we lose local control and see zero benefit on costs, well, then that would definitely be a problem," he said. "But we don't know those details yet."
Right now, local taxpayers spend about $12.5 million on public health services and $23 million on paramedics services. The city shares the cost of ambulance services with the province about 50-50.
There is no indication yet whether the city's share of costs would change under a regional model, Johnson said. "That's just one of the important conversations we really need to have," he said.
