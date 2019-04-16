WHAT'S GOING ON HERE?

The City of Hamilton is installing new flashing 40 km/h school zone and speed limit signs on 10th Concession East adjacent to Balaclava Elementary School.

JUST THE FACTS

The new signs will mark the speed limit in the school zone as 50 km/h and 40 km/h when the light is flashing, said Ward 15 Coun. Judi Partridge.

The new school zone will be from Centre Road to just east of Balaclava, at the eastern limit of the school property.

Partridge said the installation is part of the city’s strategic Road Safety Program and Vision Zero.

Council passed a bylaw amendment for the new school zone Feb. 27.

The new speed limit and flashing light will only be in effect on school days between 8:30 to 9:15 a.m., and 3:10 to 3:50 p.m.

The signs are currently installed backwards on the posts, something Partridge said is a common practice.

“You’ve got different crews doing different things, so they install them backwards until they actually get the locates done,” she said of the various utilities that need to be checked prior to installation.

The poles for the flashing lights are now installed and City of Hamilton traffic safety technologist Joanne Starr said the flashing light and corresponding speed limit sign will be operational — and facing the correct way — in the next couple of weeks.