MAP: Where cannabis retail stores may be allowed in Orangeville

If you’re someone wanting to get a cannabis retail store licence in Orangeville, look for retail property along Broadway or First Street.
With proposed cannabis retail store locations having to adhere to provincial regulations and requirements, Orangeville council was provided with a map detailing where stores would be allowed.
Other possible restrictions — due to other sensitive areas such as daycares, public parks, addictions facilities — are not displayed on the map released by town staff.
“We determined that it might not be prudent to identify some of those locations,” said Brandon Ward, Orangeville’s director of planning.
“There is some sensitivity or desire to have them more or less discreet in the community,” he said. “We thought the locations for public display might compromise that.”
THE FRAMEWORK
The provincial government has created an approval and regulatory framework to be administered by the Alcohol and Gaming Commission of Ontario (AGCO) that allowed private storefront sales beginning on April 1.
• The provincial government announced proposed amendments to its regulations that would phase in the number of cannabis retail store authorizations granted throughout the province.
• Initially, 25 cannabis retail authorizations were distributed on a per-region basis. Only municipalities with populations greater than 50,000 were eligible as part of the initial rollout.
• The government has advised this phased rollout approach for cannabis retail store approval is a temporary model. The province will communicate next steps for additional private retail stores.
RULES FOR MUNICIPALITIES
• Municipalities cannot pass bylaws to restrict land use specific to cannabis retail stores. Cannabis retail locations are to be permitted wherever retail store use is allowed in Orangeville.
• Cannabis retail stores must not be located within 150 metres of a public or private school. This does not apply to private schools that offer only online education.
• The Town of Orangeville has developed a policy relating to its interests, regrading recreational cannabis retail locations in Orangeville.
• The policy was developed by town staff after obtaining input from Wellington-Dufferin-Guelph Public Health (WDGPH) and the Orangeville Police Service, as well as completing a review of other municipal best practices and policies.
• Research conducted by WDGPH has shown cannabis retail store outlets proximity to sensitive areas may negatively influence vulnerable residents.
• In addition to criteria established by the province, to maintain the public interest, new cannabis retail stores are discouraged from being located within 150 metres of the following
· Facilities that serve persons with mental health or addiction challenges
· Town-owned community centres, arenas and libraries
· Registered daycare centres
· Post-secondary school campuses
· Public parks, playing fields and playgrounds
· Existing cannabis retail stores
• Municipalities and members of the public will have a 15-day period to provide input on proposed store licences within their community. This will start once a notice is posted at the proposed retail store location and AGCO website.
To view the full report, visit orangeville.ca, find the April 15 council agenda, and scroll to page 52.
