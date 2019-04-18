Eighty Hamilton public school board positions deemed ‘surplus’

More than 80 Hamilton public school board positions, ranging from reading specialists to elementary math facilitators, have been deemed "surplus."
The responsibilities covered by the 83 positions, which are filled by elementary and secondary school teachers, include designing and delivering professional development for classroom teachers, having expertise in areas like math and special education, and working with students in a specific capacity.
The board informed the teachers Monday that they are surplus and will be moved to another role within the organization, director of education Manny Figueiredo said in a statement.
There are no job losses at this point, he said.
The surplus positions come as the board moves forward with a "very conservative" budget due to funding uncertainty and having to meet timelines set out in collective agreements.
In an interview, Figueiredo said he expects some of the positions will be added back, especially ones focused on math, because of anticipated funding. Teachers would be able to apply for the new jobs, which would be based on student needs.
Despite the cuts, none of the roles are being completely eliminated, he said.
Some of the affected roles are:
•Twenty-six program consultants, who support kindergarten through Grade 12 with curriculum expertise.
•Eight reading specialists, who work directly in schools assisting students who need extra support.
•Five elementary student success teachers, who work predominantly in Grade 7 and 8 classrooms to help students with the transition to high school.
•Two deaf and hard of hearing teachers.
At Monday's board meeting, trustees approved staffing allocations for next year, which include 136 fewer positions — including 79.61 secondary school teachers — because of changes to the average class size, declining enrolment, school closures and uncertainty around funding.
While it will not be known for sure until at least the end of April, Figueiredo said the board expects they will declare some high school teachers "redundant," which means job losses.
School boards typically receive the per-pupil Grants for Students Needs, which fuel most of a board's funding, at the end of March, but this year the Ministry of Education has said they plan to announce the per-pupil funding at the end of April.
"Every year we go through this staffing process," Figueiredo said. "But it's been complicated this year with not having the clarity around our funding sources before we start our staffing process."
At the same time, the board also expects to hear about which "Education Programs — Other" (EPO) grants they will receive after the ministry announced in December it was doing away with and reducing certain ones.
Previously, the Hamilton-Wentworth District School Board funded 22.9 full-time equivalent "system staffing" positions to support schools, like the ones declared surplus Monday, using $2.4 million through EPO grants.
In the past, boards have also received funding for local priorities, but the province has told them not to count on that money after Aug. 31., he said.
This school year, the public board received close to $4.9 million, which funded 68.5 full-time equivalent positions — 17.5 of which were considered "system staffing."
Last month, the province announced changes to the education system, including increasing the average high school class size from 22 to 28 students and implementing mandatory e-learning.
Figueiredo understands the government's desire to look for efficiencies but said he's concerned about the long-term impact of some of these changes.
"A strong economy is predicated on a strong educational system," he said. "It's an equalizer. It gives every kid an opportunity to succeed.
"I do worry about some of these changes over time."
npaddon@thespec.com
905-526-2420 | @NatatTheSpec
