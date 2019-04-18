One-third of Ontario kids get the mental health care they need concludes Offord Centre study

In fact the study didn't find poverty itself resulted in a higher mental health risk. Instead, it was the environment kids grew up in that had an effect.

"That's one thing we were a bit surprised at," said Boyle. "If you just look at poverty on its own, the link with mental health challenges isn't as strong as we would have thought ... However, they can be at risk if they are in environments that put them at risk."

The study suggests combatting antisocial behaviour in neighbourhoods could be a far more effective tool as living in a harsh place with high rates of crime and bullying increases mental health risks.

Another surprise finding is that immigrant children have fewer mental health issues with the number dropping by almost 50 per cent since 1983. The study suggests this may be due to how Canada selects newcomers resulting in a healthier and better-educated population.

"There has been a lot of concern expressed around difficulty with immigrants," said Boyle. "Well, in this country that is not the case ... The risk of disorder among immigrant children is substantially lower."

However, newcomers needing mental health care are less likely to get the help they need.

Other substantial changes from 1983 include:

• Children living in urban centres are less likely to have mental health issues than those living in smaller or rural areas;

• Boys aged 4 to 11 with attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder has jumped dramatically;

• A steep increase in anxiety and depression among teens;

• A substantial drop in the number of boys with conduct disorder which involves getting into fights, breaking social norms and criminal activity.

Among the most concerning findings was a sharp rise in the number of parents who perceive their children need mental health care to about 19 per cent in 2014 from 7 per cent.

"We are unable to determine if this increase represents better mental health literacy, a greater willingness to disclose and seek help for mental health concerns or more children and youth with mental disorders who are not in contact with mental health services," states the research.

The dire consequences of gaps in care are significant considering eight per cent of children are thinking about suicide while four per cent attempt it.

"Suicidal ideation and attempts are common among youth in Ontario," flags the study. "These findings underscore the need for effective prevention and intervention strategies."

