Environment Canada warns of significant rainfall for Hamilton

Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement for Hamilton, warning that as many as 50 millimetres of rain could fall over Easter Weekend.
Between Good Friday and Saturday, there is expected to be between 25 and 50 millimetres of rain as a series of low pressure systems from the southern plains affect Southern Ontario.
Some ponding of water is possible in low-lying areas as the ground has a limited ability to absorb the rainfall after being frozen, Environment Canada warned.
As of Thursday afternoon, the rain was expected to end in time for the Easter Bunny's journey Sunday morning.
Because of the rain and higher-than-average lake levels, the City of Hamilton is warning about the potential for flooding along local waterfront areas.
The city is also reminding residents to reduce the risk of flooding in and around their homes by:
•Keeping catch basins clear of debris
•Following the manufacturer's instructions for cleaning your backwater valve to ensure it functions properly
•Checking your sump pump to make sure it's working
•Ensuring valuables are up off basement floors
To report sewer back-ups, flooding over roadways, fallen trees or debris in drainage ditches or culverts, call 905-546-CITY.
Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement for Hamilton, warning that as many as 50 millimetres of rain could fall over Easter Weekend.
Between Good Friday and Saturday, there is expected to be between 25 and 50 millimetres of rain as a series of low pressure systems from the southern plains affect Southern Ontario.
Some ponding of water is possible in low-lying areas as the ground has a limited ability to absorb the rainfall after being frozen, Environment Canada warned.
As of Thursday afternoon, the rain was expected to end in time for the Easter Bunny's journey Sunday morning.
Because of the rain and higher-than-average lake levels, the City of Hamilton is warning about the potential for flooding along local waterfront areas.
The city is also reminding residents to reduce the risk of flooding in and around their homes by:
•Keeping catch basins clear of debris
•Following the manufacturer's instructions for cleaning your backwater valve to ensure it functions properly
•Checking your sump pump to make sure it's working
•Ensuring valuables are up off basement floors
To report sewer back-ups, flooding over roadways, fallen trees or debris in drainage ditches or culverts, call 905-546-CITY.
Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement for Hamilton, warning that as many as 50 millimetres of rain could fall over Easter Weekend.
Between Good Friday and Saturday, there is expected to be between 25 and 50 millimetres of rain as a series of low pressure systems from the southern plains affect Southern Ontario.
Some ponding of water is possible in low-lying areas as the ground has a limited ability to absorb the rainfall after being frozen, Environment Canada warned.
As of Thursday afternoon, the rain was expected to end in time for the Easter Bunny's journey Sunday morning.
Because of the rain and higher-than-average lake levels, the City of Hamilton is warning about the potential for flooding along local waterfront areas.
The city is also reminding residents to reduce the risk of flooding in and around their homes by:
•Keeping catch basins clear of debris
•Following the manufacturer's instructions for cleaning your backwater valve to ensure it functions properly
•Checking your sump pump to make sure it's working
•Ensuring valuables are up off basement floors
To report sewer back-ups, flooding over roadways, fallen trees or debris in drainage ditches or culverts, call 905-546-CITY.