Environment Canada warns of significant rainfall for Hamilton

Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement for Hamilton, warning that as many as 50 millimetres of rain could fall over Easter Weekend.

Between Good Friday and Saturday, there is expected to be between 25 and 50 millimetres of rain as a series of low pressure systems from the southern plains affect Southern Ontario.

Some ponding of water is possible in low-lying areas as the ground has a limited ability to absorb the rainfall after being frozen, Environment Canada warned.

As of Thursday afternoon, the rain was expected to end in time for the Easter Bunny's journey Sunday morning.