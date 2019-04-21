Cannabis history is made with Hamilton’s first legal pot shop opening on 4/20

More cannabis news:

"I never thought I'd see this day in a million years," she said. "I can't believe it."

Matt Jackson also spent $150, which he figures is double what it would have cost on the street.

"But it's worth it. To buy a product that is laboratory tested and approved by the government and sold in such a facility as opposed to the other options, is worth it.

"I got everything I wanted and more. They have a high-end product called 'The Reserve.' It's the highest they offer, cut from the top of the plant. It's a little expensive but I am willing to try it."

There was a security company to guide the 100 or so lined-up customers into the store in groups. There were a couple of tents to give some shelter while a steel drum band performed.

Inside the 2,500-square-foot store (including an 1,800-square-foot sales floor), tables displayed product under glass with signs that said things such as "More Bang for Your Bong" or "Bongs Away."

Customers could take a sniff of samples that were kept in jars.

Store owner Steven Fry said: "I'm very pleased. It feels good that I am the first person to open in Hamilton even though I have been penalized a couple of times by the government."

Companies that won licences to operate were required to open by April 1 or receive a $12,500 fine.

Those which continued to stay unopened by April 15, such as Canna Cabana, received an additional $12,500 fine.

Fry said he does not begrudge the fines. He knew the rules. He says the logistics and regulatory requirements took longer than he thought.

"I'm not opening an ice cream shop here. It's a pretty sophisticated business with a lot of government regulations."

Hamilton will get a second store called Hello Cannabis that is scheduled to open April 26 on Cootes Drive in Dundas.

mmcneil@thespec.com

905-526-4687 | @Markatthespec

