Kansas couple designs covered wagons for 'glamping'

LAWRENCE, Kan. — A Kansas couple is marketing covered wagons once used by pioneers to journey west as a luxury camping experience.

The Lawrence Journal-World reports that Dennis and Donna Steinman have built their first 26- by 10-foot wagon to accommodate those interested in the growing trend of high-end glamour camping, or "glamping."

The Douglas County couple's canvas-covered wagons will be able to fit a king- or queen-sized bed, a bunk bed and a glass-topped wagon wheel table. Their PlainsCraft Conestoga Wagons are equipped with electrical outlets and the couple is looking into how to heat and cool the interiors.

Dennis Steinman says he envisions the wagons being parked at wineries, ranches, state and national parks, hunting lodges and resorts.