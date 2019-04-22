Hamilton's millennial generation faces mental health problems, according to Mac study

Most of Hamilton’s millennial generation are experiencing some form of depression, anxiety or serious mental health problems, more than any past generations have had to deal with, says a new report.

Jeffrey Martin, co-researcher with Wayne Lewchuk of The Generation Effort: Millennials, Employment Precarity and the 21st century workplace, found that about four out of 10 millennials indicated their mental health was poor or fair.

“That was the red flag,” Wright told councillors during a recent Board of Health meeting. “That was an unexpected finding of the entire academic community. Mental health is a serious issue. Things have to be addressed there.

He said about half of millennials, who were born between 1982 and 1997, face depression and anxiety and they are six times more likely to be angry, especially about their job situation.

Wright talked about the correlation between millennials’ poor mental health with their precarious employment. He said about 40 per cent of millennials “thought” they would live a better quality of life than their parents.

The report states that millennials, with high education levels, are “the first generation to begin their work careers in this new labour market. Work is hard to find and many of the jobs on offer are temporary.”

About 40 per cent of millennials have found permanent full-time employment, according to the report.

The report found that 90 per cent of millennials have delayed buying a house, a vehicle or going on a vacation because of their lack of finances, he said. About 40 per cent have delayed getting married and about 40 live with their parents. Almost half have delayed having children because they can’t afford them, he said.

Wright said the impact the millennial generation’s current decisions will be on the future of Canadian society will be profound, including how to replace the workforce, school board planning, neighbourhoods and even the ability to raise taxes.

“Millennials have borne the brunt of the changes to our economy over the last 20 years,” he said.