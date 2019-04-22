Hamilton's millennial generation faces mental health problems, according to Mac study

Most of Hamilton’s millennial generation are experiencing some form of depression, anxiety or serious mental health problems, more than any past generations have had to deal with, says a new report.
Jeffrey Martin, co-researcher with Wayne Lewchuk of The Generation Effort: Millennials, Employment Precarity and the 21st century workplace, found that about four out of 10 millennials indicated their mental health was poor or fair.
“That was the red flag,” Wright told councillors during a recent Board of Health meeting. “That was an unexpected finding of the entire academic community. Mental health is a serious issue. Things have to be addressed there.
He said about half of millennials, who were born between 1982 and 1997, face depression and anxiety and they are six times more likely to be angry, especially about their job situation.
Wright talked about the correlation between millennials’ poor mental health with their precarious employment. He said about 40 per cent of millennials “thought” they would live a better quality of life than their parents.
The report states that millennials, with high education levels, are “the first generation to begin their work careers in this new labour market. Work is hard to find and many of the jobs on offer are temporary.”
About 40 per cent of millennials have found permanent full-time employment, according to the report.
The report found that 90 per cent of millennials have delayed buying a house, a vehicle or going on a vacation because of their lack of finances, he said. About 40 per cent have delayed getting married and about 40 live with their parents. Almost half have delayed having children because they can’t afford them, he said.
Wright said the impact the millennial generation’s current decisions will be on the future of Canadian society will be profound, including how to replace the workforce, school board planning, neighbourhoods and even the ability to raise taxes.
“Millennials have borne the brunt of the changes to our economy over the last 20 years,” he said.
Wright, whose report was created out of the Hamilton Millennial Study as a research project at McMaster University, said the report’s results show society must provide additional mental health supports, establish a basic income program and that employment precarity “isn’t going away.”
He said in 2016 it was the first time in Canadian history that full-time jobs were less than 51 per cent of employment opportunities.
Wright said since most millennials are working in precarious jobs, they don’t have health care or other benefits. As well, they have large student debt.
“A lot of these issues are provincial or federal related,” said Wright. “But there are some things municipalities can do, such as provide affordable housing.”
Mayor Fred Eisenberger called the report’s findings “eye opening” since it gives municipalities an idea of where “they are going.”
Ancaster Coun. Lloyd Ferguson, while not disputing the report’s findings, said when he was young he could buy a house for a small amount of money. Ferguson, the former general manager of Dufferin Construction, said today’s young people have been able to take advantage of historic low interest rates to purchase large items.
But Ward 4 Coun. Sam Merulla said Hamilton can take action to assist the millennial generation. He asked that staff study Wright’s information and propose possible solutions so the city can take action.
“I don’t think millennials are created equal,” he said. “I think we have to better understand the regional aspects,” said Merulla.
