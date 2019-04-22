Hamilton public health officials wait for Ontario's next move on paramedic changes

Hamilton officials are taking a more optimistic approach to the provincial government’s recent announcement it will merge paramedic services across Ontario.

Paul Johnson, general manager of community and emergency services, said Ontario is prepared to talk with various stakeholders, including municipalities, about its plans.

“This announcement is not quite set in stone as it appeared to be,” said Johnson. “They are still in the process of determining if this makes sense to do across the province. The short answer is they will do more consultation.”

Paramedic Services Chief Michael Sanderson said the provincial government is already creating a format to “engage” in discussions with communities and other groups.

Last week the Association of Municipalities of Ontario revealed the province in its 2019 budget is proposing to integrate Ontario’s 59 emergency health service operators – 52 emergency medical services and six First Nations – and 22 provincial dispatch communication centres into 10 units. The province provides 100 per cent funding to the services.

Hayley Chazan, spokesperson for Christine Elliot, Minister of Health said “it is too early to discuss outcomes” but confirmed discussions with stakeholders will begin “shortly.”

She said Ontario is “building a more integrated and efficient dispatch and communication delivery system that will better meet the needs of Ontario’s communities and shorten wait times for emergency services.”

But Mario Posteraro, president of OPSEU, Local 256, said union officials have yet to hear from the provincial government to discuss any merger plans.

“What they say and what they do are two separate issues with this government,” said Posteraro. “Trust is non-existent and paramedics are nervous about what the end game plan is and how it will impact patients and taxpayers and themselves.”

Mayor Fred Eisenberger said he is “hopeful” the province’s plans will be revamped through further discussions with stakeholder groups.