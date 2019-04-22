Hamilton examining automated speed enforcement in school zones

City officials could soon have a variety of tools to combat speeding and aggressive driving in neighbourhoods, says David Ferguson, Hamilton’s superintendent of traffic engineering.

Bill 65 — the Safer School Zones Act — for example, gives municipalities the option to use automated speed enforcement in school and community safety zones where speed limits are less than 80 kilometres per hour.

“We’re recommending that school zones and local roadways could be reduced to 30 km/h,” said Ferguson. “When it comes to automated speed enforcement, that process is still ongoing. We’re still working with the province to develop regulations.”

Ward 9 Coun. Brad Clark, who hosted an April 17 community meeting on pedestrian safety, said that the city is still working with the province to implement some measures of Bill 65.

Hamilton is looking at setting up local committees to determine school safety zone boundaries, he said.

Automated speed enforcement, said Clark, is now the preferred term for what used to be known as photo radar.

“It’s basically taking pictures of people who are speeding,” said Clark.

Residents reported numerous examples of speeding and aggressive driving — including along Bellagio Avenue, near the new public elementary school in the Summit Park subdivision. Winterberry Drive, near Janet Lee Elementary School, has also had reports of aggressive driving during school pickup and drop-off hours.

Hamilton police Insp. Robin Abbott said traffic issues are among the most common complaints that officers receive. Abbott, who manages Division 2, said there are two divisional safety officers that patrol an area from Sherman Avenue to Fifty Road and from Lake Ontario to Rymal and Pritchard roads. The Summit Park area is part of a separate Mountain patrol division.

If residents believe that their neighbourhood is a hot spot for speeding or stop sign infractions, they should contact the Hamilton police crime manager responsible for their area, said Abbott. Contact information is available on the Hamilton police website.