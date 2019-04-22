Motorcyclist seriously injured after crash in Flamborough

A 49-year-old motorcyclist suffered serious injuries after a crash in Flamborough Monday afternoon.

The collision took place on Highway 8 near Safari Road just before 1 p.m.

The motorcycle rider collided with the back of a vehicle waiting to turn, OPP Sgt. Kerry Schmidt said on Twitter.

Highway 8 was closed in both directions between Safari Road and Studiman Road while OPP investigated but reopened around 5 p.m.