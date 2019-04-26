Ontario budget cuts will chop thousands of planned tree plantings in Hamilton

A cancelled provincial tree-planting program will axe thousands of planned plantings in Hamilton and surrounding area this year.

The Progressive Conservative government has chopped the $4.6-million 50 Million Trees program, labelling it an example of "frivolously" spent taxpayer dollars. The news comes shortly after conservation authorities learned their annual provincial flood protection budgets are also being cut in half.

The program, celebrated as a tool to fight climate change, poor air quality and erosion, has planted more than 27-million trees — including hundreds of thousands in the Hamilton area.

The City of Hamilton has used the program to plant nearly 20,000 trees over the last three years alone, said forestry head Sam Scarlett. Typically, the seedlings are planted in city-owned "passive natural areas," most recently in parts of Turner Park on the Mountain and Joe Sam's Leisure Park in Waterdown.

"We had planned to do another 4,500 this year, but obviously that won't happen now," Scarlett said.

The city will continue with its own street tree-planting plans, including replacement for dead trees killed by the invasive Emerald Ash Borer, Scarlett emphasized.

But the provincial cash will be missed. For example, the city planted 11,900 seedlings, saplings or small trees in 2017 — and more than a third of those plantings were provincially funded baby trees.

Other local agencies, like Halton Conservation and The Royal Botanical Gardens periodically make use of the program dollars for plantings, too.

It seems like "particularly poor timing" to start hacking tree-planting and flood management cash, said frustrated Environment Hamilton head Lynda Lukasik, pointing to yet another year of widespread flooding across the province.

"It is such a low-cost way to leverage public dollars to make the air cleaner, mitigate the impacts of climate change, better manage our storm water. Now is really not the time to stop supporting that," she said.