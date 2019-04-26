Abdalla Hassan’s mother wants to know why her 17-year-old son was murdered in rural Dundas

Now she is once again trying to get one from the embassy.

Hassan's parents divorced. They both remarried and had more children. It was with his current wife that the father came to Canada. The family in Canada has asked for privacy through Hamilton police and does not want to speak with the media.

Abuobaidalla's grief has been heightened by confusion, as some family members are falsely claiming the 17-year-old's death was an accident.

In the years before his death, her son told her he wanted to save money and come back to see her, Abuobaidalla said. He complained to her about his life here, she said.

But there were also things going on he wouldn't talk about.

When another family member told Abuobaidalla about troubling posts on social media, she confronted her son and says he denied anything was wrong.

"Every day, he uploaded bad things," she said. He was not "walking straight."

Little is known about what led up to the homicide. Because the teen boys — two 16-year-olds and a 15-year-old — are charged under the Youth Criminal Justice Act, no identifying information can be shared. This includes where they went to school and what else may have been going on in their lives.

Police have only said Hassan's family came to Canada from Dubai in 2014.

While the crime scene is in Dundas, all of the boys involved were from other areas of Hamilton.

The murder comes amid a rise in shootings — 20 in the first four months this year. There were 25 in all of 2018, down from a high of 41 in 2017.

The increase in shootings has led to the creation of the Make Safe task force , specifically to find links between gang shootings. Around two-thirds of shootings go unsolved in Hamilton, in part because of a lack of co-operation from victims and witnesses.

There was also a 7 per cent increase in violent youth crime last year . Hamilton, police say that's mostly because of an increase in minor assaults with shootings and, especially murders, still rare. Overall, youth crime was down 14 per cent.

A couple days before his murder, Abuobaidalla spoke with her son. His last words were to tell her he loved her with "peace and hugs."

