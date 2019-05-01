A custom experience at Waterdown's Your Floors and More

A grand opening to celebrate all things tile, wood and ceramic is set to take place May 4 at Your Floors and More.
After nearly 20 years helping clients renovate their homes, John Lawson decided to open a home design showroom in Waterdown.
“Most people that walk in the door have no idea what they’re looking for, they just know they want new flooring,” said Jennifer Lawson. “We very much customize, work with the person one-on-one – that’s something that is very important to us."
It was through her husband John’s work in construction that the concept of starting the couple's own retail facility and showroom took hold.
“He would send them (clients) to all these different shops to pick out all their stuff,” said Jennifer.
It made sense to open a shop where homeowners could come, pick out what they wanted and be guided through the selection process.
“Anyone who’s doing their own projects, it’s good for them," said John. "They can just make a list and we can help them out."
Your Floors and More carries all types of flooring material from tile, hardwood, cork and everything in between. The Dundas Street East business also carries electric fire places, vanities and bathroom supplies. In addition, the company offers installation and renovation services.
