Carlisle man hits the jackpot by winning twice on same Lotto ticket

News 07:20 PM The Hamilton Spectator

A Carlisle man has hit the jackpot, winning twice on the same Lotto ticket for total winnings of $133,600.

Shane Cooper won the April 25 Poker Lotto All In jackpot worth $128,600.

He also won $5,000 on the instant portion of his Poker Lotto play.

Poker Lotto offers both instant in-store wins — of up to $5,000 — and nightly prize draws of up to $100,000 on each $2 ticket. It uses playing card symbols instead of numbers.

The winning ticket was purchased at Carlisle Farm Market on Centre Road in Carlisle.

