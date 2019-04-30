Waterdown students celebrated as heroes in bus emergency

“In that moment, I had to do something or the bus would have gone off the road,” he said. “I went up to the wheel and I turned it to the side of the road.

“Once it was there I unbuckled the driver from his seat and I announced to the bus that the driver was having a medical emergency.”

At that point Brennan and Couture performed first aid on the driver, getting him out of the bus. Meanwhile, McCorquodale and Watson called 911, the school and pulled the parking brake on the bus.

Gilmore said his reaction was something that just happened in the moment.

“It was a just a one-in-a-million thing that probably won’t happen again,” he said of the situation. “I hope it doesn’t happen again to anyone else.

“But the situation could have gone a lot worse than it did and it’s just good that it was resolved in that way.”

Meanwhile, the bus driver, who works for Sharp Bus Lines, was OK. He was taken to hospital for testing, but the students said they haven’t spoken to him since the incident.

Ironically Gilmore, who steered the bus to safety, doesn’t have a driver’s licence and has never driven a car.

“I do have some experience with driving golf carts,” he said. “I don’t know if that counts?”

COBS Bread Waterdown owner Clare Smith said she wanted to recognize the students for doing something out of their comfort zone.

“They did something a lot of people wouldn’t have done,” she said.

Despite all the accolades, McCorquodale said the group doesn’t think of themselves as heroes.

“We just think of ourselves as people who did something that was right,” Gilmore agreed.