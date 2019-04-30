Waterdown students celebrated as heroes in bus emergency

Since five Waterdown St. Mary Catholic Secondary School students stepped up after their bus driver suffered a medical emergency, the group has spent the last month being feted as heroes.
Aidan Gilmore, 15, Keven Brennan, 18, Logan McCorquodale, 16, Rachel Watson, 16, and Kennedy Couture, 17, all leapt into action when their driver began convulsing behind the wheel while on the way to school in mid-March.
Since then, the group has been celebrated at Queen’s Park, by the Hamilton-Wentworth District School Board, at their alma mater St. Thomas Catholic Elementary School and received free bread for a year from COBS Bread in Waterdown.
“It’s been pretty overwhelming,” Couture said of the honours the students have received. “We didn’t expect that type of recognition — we just thought we were doing what was right in the moment.”
Gilmore said the Queen’s Park experience — where they were invited to question period and lunch by Hamilton West-Ancaster-Dundas MPP Sandy Shaw — and received a standing ovation from the entire legislature — was exciting.
In addition, the students will also be feted by the Royal Canadian Legion branch in Waterdown.
All of the students went to St. Thomas Catholic Elementary School in Waterdown and Couture said their talk at the school was perhaps the most exciting of their accolades.
“They were so engaged,” she said of the students.
On March 18, the bus full of students on the first day back from March break was heading down York Road, just before Olympic Drive in Dundas, when the driver began having convulsions.
Gilmore, who was sitting in one of the front bus seats, rushed to help the river, as the bus was veering off course.
“In that moment, I had to do something or the bus would have gone off the road,” he said. “I went up to the wheel and I turned it to the side of the road.
“Once it was there I unbuckled the driver from his seat and I announced to the bus that the driver was having a medical emergency.”
At that point Brennan and Couture performed first aid on the driver, getting him out of the bus. Meanwhile, McCorquodale and Watson called 911, the school and pulled the parking brake on the bus.
Gilmore said his reaction was something that just happened in the moment.
“It was a just a one-in-a-million thing that probably won’t happen again,” he said of the situation. “I hope it doesn’t happen again to anyone else.
“But the situation could have gone a lot worse than it did and it’s just good that it was resolved in that way.”
Meanwhile, the bus driver, who works for Sharp Bus Lines, was OK. He was taken to hospital for testing, but the students said they haven’t spoken to him since the incident.
Ironically Gilmore, who steered the bus to safety, doesn’t have a driver’s licence and has never driven a car.
“I do have some experience with driving golf carts,” he said. “I don’t know if that counts?”
COBS Bread Waterdown owner Clare Smith said she wanted to recognize the students for doing something out of their comfort zone.
“They did something a lot of people wouldn’t have done,” she said.
Despite all the accolades, McCorquodale said the group doesn’t think of themselves as heroes.
“We just think of ourselves as people who did something that was right,” Gilmore agreed.
