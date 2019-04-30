Balaclava parents call for better communication from HWDSB

Parents wondered what the school situation would have been if the ESA had not been contacted by a parent, but Dunlop said the implication that if the ESA hadn’t been called by a parent the board would have done nothing is not true.

She said that Ancaster High School also had a problematic roof leak and followed the same process of roof spot repairs, drip pans and inspecting lights for water.

“Whether the ESA had been called or not, we would have still done exactly the same thing,” she said. “I know from the question that you don’t believe us that that’s true.

“I don’t know how else to calm your fears — we wouldn’t just let water leak around the school without doing anything.”

Hall said the reason a lot of parents feel that the roof issue wouldn’t have been dealt with without media attention is that buckets were in the hallways before March break, and when students returned to school, nothing had changed.

“The buckets were exactly the same, water was pouring through the ceilings — noting had been done through March break,” she said. “Which is what elicited this giant public outcry.”

She added that as soon as the media was contacted, a fleet of vans was at the school every morning, something that seemed “mysteriously timed.”

“Our confidence is shaken,” she said. “We want to trust you guys … but every day now when I bring my kids here I think, ‘Do I know everything that’s going on in these walls?' Because I certainly didn’t know in February.”

Hall said a major concern is that water was running through the ceiling to such a degree that the ESA deemed there was a high risk of shock.

“I just don’t understand why that information was not communicated to parents,” she said. “Why weren’t parents told that the danger existed, and we still don’t know how long they were in that danger.”

However, Dunlop disputed that the ESA report said students were in danger. While it did suggest there were “risks to life and/or property hazards,” HWDSB facilities manager Bob Avery said that the hazard would have been to a worker who would come in contact with lights, rather than to students.

He noted that the ESA inspection was completed Feb. 19, with a report emailed to the board on Feb. 20 at 5 p.m.; the board was given 14 days to comply, and a contractor completed the repairs the morning of Feb. 21.

If the ESA would have determined there was an immediate danger to student health, Avery said that they would have ordered the area closed or given an immediate order to comply within that day.

While he doesn’t know when there was first water in the light fixtures, Avery said that the board does regularly inspect lights for water — especially in the case of a roof leak and would have ordered them disconnected had it been noticed.

There were also several questions about the state of the school, and Avery stressed that the building is in ‘fine’ condition, noting once the roof is replaced this summer the facility condition index (FCI) is expected to be 25 per cent.

A 25 per cent rating would put Balaclava in the “average” range — currently, the school has a 37 per cent rating or “fair.”

Since September, the board has completed $40,500 of maintenance at Balaclava, said Avery. He said that the funds came from a $200,000 budget for eight schools, with about half of the funds spent of water repairs and the other half on regular maintenance.

While he said that the amount is a bit higher than usual, he said it is “reasonable.”

The roof cost is determined by the board’s tender public process, said Avery.

“We do want to make sure we’re getting the best value for our dollars,” Dunlop said.

In addition, in response to parental concerns, the board said that they will be contracting Pinchin Ltd. to conduct mould testing in the coming weeks.