Hamilton-Wentworth District School Board laying off 99 high school teachers

In March, the provincial government announced changes to the education system including increasing average class sizes from 22 to 28 students.

Hamilton's public school board announced in April it would cut as many as 136 staff positions, including about 79 secondary school teachers and 23 educational assistants for the 2019/2020 school year, partly because of the changes.

Last week the provincial government announced the per-pupil Grants for Student Needs, which account for most of the board's funding needs. Those grants restored some anticipated funding cuts, but not all.

Overall the government of Premier Doug Ford is increasing education funding in the province by $130 million — to $24.6 billion — an increase of .5 per cent, or about one third of the current inflation rate.

Dan Staples, president of the Ontario Secondary School Teachers' Federation of Hamilton-Wentworth, said blame for the instability and job losses lies not with the school board, but with the provincial government forcing the board's hand by changing the funding formula from a ratio of 22 students per teacher to ultimately 28 students per teacher.

He said students will be adversely affected, for example, in the elimination of elective and specialized courses in such areas as the arts and music, and co-op programs, and "it is only going to get worse."

Staples said he will hold a "redundancy meeting" with teachers this week: "People are learning that if they still have a job, it may no longer be at their school, and there will be lots of movement. The stress and anxiety level is high."

As for Hamilton's Catholic school board, officials say they will analyze funding over the next couple of weeks before determining the impact on staffing, said chair Pat Daly.

Two weeks ago the Catholic board handed out surplus notices to 42 high school teachers.

jwells@thespec.com

905-526-3515 | @jonjwells

With files from Natalie Paddon, The Hamilton Spectator

