Lake of Bays mayor hopes ‘cooler heads prevail’ in province’s regional review

LAKE OF BAYS — Mayor Terry Glover doesn’t want to lose Lake of Bays’ unique character in an amalgamation.

Glover, like other mayors across Muskoka, met with the province’s special advisers as part of a provincewide regional government review earlier in 2019.

The mayor said he prepared for the one-hour interview by, among other things, talking with current township councillors and area mayors, former councillor Ben Boivin and former mayor Tom Pinckard, while also dusting off a 2000 consultant report titled Alternative Governance and Service Delivery Model for Muskoka, after which no changes were made.

“We just kept digging and asking anyone we could that would give us some sort of historic perspective,” said Glover.