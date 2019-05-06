Lake of Bays mayor hopes ‘cooler heads prevail’ in province’s regional review

LAKE OF BAYS — Mayor Terry Glover doesn’t want to lose Lake of Bays’ unique character in an amalgamation.
Glover, like other mayors across Muskoka, met with the province’s special advisers as part of a provincewide regional government review earlier in 2019.
The mayor said he prepared for the one-hour interview by, among other things, talking with current township councillors and area mayors, former councillor Ben Boivin and former mayor Tom Pinckard, while also dusting off a 2000 consultant report titled Alternative Governance and Service Delivery Model for Muskoka, after which no changes were made.
“We just kept digging and asking anyone we could that would give us some sort of historic perspective,” said Glover.
The special advisers are reviewing Muskoka, Peel, Halton, Durham, York, Waterloo, Niagara, Oxford and Simcoe and their area municipalities before submitting recommendations on regional government service delivery and accessibility, reduction in duplication and cost savings to the province in summer 2019.
But the mayor said he felt a bit deflated after his interview with them.
“I was more leaning toward cost-cutting and assumed that duplication of services were things we were going to look at,” he said. “I didn’t get the feeling that was at all the case.”
He said that, at this point, he has no idea what will happen.
Speculation continues that the review could lead to elected representative reductions or amalgamations.
Glover noted neither would benefit the township.
He argued that the township covered a vast geographic area, had its own cultural heritage and a unique official plan that focuses on township priorities such as shoreline protection and restricted shoreline development, and he doesn’t want those characteristics threatened.
The mayor, at the same time, also acknowledged the financial benefits of existing within a regional government when it came to costly municipal infrastructure investment.
He added, too, that fewer elected representatives didn’t always save money. He pointed out that costs for elected representatives skyrocketed in Toronto when city council was slashed in half.
“I just hope that they’re very cautious in their decision-making and cooler heads prevail in the final decision,” he said. “And I hope the best for the people.”
Disclaimer: These poll results are not scientific. They are the informal findings of a survey presented to the readers of muskokaregion.com, and reflect the opinions of those readers who have chosen to participate. The survey is available online to anyone who is interested in taking it.
