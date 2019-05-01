Cost of celery spikes as juice demand grows

The price of celery has roughly doubled recently in part due to heavy rains and a fad diet promoting a one-ingredient celery juice.

Social media users are complaining of paying upwards of $5 for celery stalks, while a major Canadian grocer is advertising stalks for $5.99 online.

Statistic Canada's most recent data shows a kilogram of celery cost on average $3 in April 2018 and Canadians paid 15.5 per cent more for fresh vegetables, including celery, last March compared to March 2018.

The agency says there has been unseasonably cold temperatures and heavy rainfall in recent months in areas that produce much of the celery Canada imports.