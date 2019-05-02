Hamilton, Ontario chambers release cannabis report

The Hamilton Chamber of Commerce and the Ontario Chamber of Commerce have released a report about "Supporting Ontario's Budding Cannabis Industry."
Released Wednesday, the report follows the Hamilton chamber advocating to the city for them to opt-in to the province's private sector retail regime in January of this year and December of last year.
"This report was a natural next step in our ongoing cannabis advocacy," chamber president and CEO Keanin Loomis said in a news release. "As I've said repeatedly, cannabis has the opportunity to be to Hamilton what the grape is to Niagara region."
"At a time when we are actively trying to grow the commercial tax base, this form of advanced agriculture will add to the diversity of our growing economy," he added.
To read the report, visit occ.ca.
