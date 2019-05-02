Armed robbers hold up Waterdown's Freedom Mobile

Waterdown’s Freedom Mobile was robbed by two armed assailants May 1.

Staff at the store, located in the Sobey’s plaza in Waterdown, said two people entered the store at 6 p.m. on Wednesday and made off with several cellphones. The store’s employee was not harmed.

Hamilton Police confirmed detectives from the BEAR Unit are currently investigating and have been consulting with neighbouring agencies, however, are not prepared to comment further at this time.

“Tomorrow we will be in a position to post a media release,” said media relations officer Jerome Stewart.