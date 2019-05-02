WORLD NEWS DAY: Review works to inform Flamborough residents — and gets action

May 2 is World News Day, an opportunity to celebrate the stories produced by journalists here and around the globe.

Review reporters take pride in providing the community information that is relevant and helpful to their everyday lives.

Over the course of the last several months, the Review team has been busy writing about important issues, including the impacts of Waterdown’s development boom on the local infrastructure. We’ve also been keeping a close eye on the much-delayed Greensville School project, regularly publishing stories on any changes in an effort to keep readers up to date on the tendering process.

We also have the ability to affect change.