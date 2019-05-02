WORLD NEWS DAY: Review works to inform Flamborough residents — and gets action

May 2 is World News Day, an opportunity to celebrate the stories produced by journalists here and around the globe.
Review reporters take pride in providing the community information that is relevant and helpful to their everyday lives.
Over the course of the last several months, the Review team has been busy writing about important issues, including the impacts of Waterdown’s development boom on the local infrastructure. We’ve also been keeping a close eye on the much-delayed Greensville School project, regularly publishing stories on any changes in an effort to keep readers up to date on the tendering process.
We also have the ability to affect change.
Case in point: Media attention of a severe roof leak at Balaclava School, the facility’s desperate state of repair, lack of communication around the school’s conditions and remediation efforts prompted the board to host two meetings to discuss parents’ concerns. Parents say the Review's story, which described buckets lining the hallways to collect drips, water pooling in fluorescent lights and a lack of potable water, helped fast-track work at the 10th Concession Road East school.
The Review remains connected to the community and committed to informing residents. Readers can do their part to make sure quality local journalism carries on by registering to our website at www.flamboroughreview.com/register.
May 2 is World News Day, an opportunity to celebrate the stories produced by journalists here and around the globe.
Review reporters take pride in providing the community information that is relevant and helpful to their everyday lives.
Over the course of the last several months, the Review team has been busy writing about important issues, including the impacts of Waterdown’s development boom on the local infrastructure. We’ve also been keeping a close eye on the much-delayed Greensville School project, regularly publishing stories on any changes in an effort to keep readers up to date on the tendering process.
We also have the ability to affect change.
Case in point: Media attention of a severe roof leak at Balaclava School, the facility’s desperate state of repair, lack of communication around the school’s conditions and remediation efforts prompted the board to host two meetings to discuss parents’ concerns. Parents say the Review's story, which described buckets lining the hallways to collect drips, water pooling in fluorescent lights and a lack of potable water, helped fast-track work at the 10th Concession Road East school.
The Review remains connected to the community and committed to informing residents. Readers can do their part to make sure quality local journalism carries on by registering to our website at www.flamboroughreview.com/register.
May 2 is World News Day, an opportunity to celebrate the stories produced by journalists here and around the globe.
Review reporters take pride in providing the community information that is relevant and helpful to their everyday lives.
Over the course of the last several months, the Review team has been busy writing about important issues, including the impacts of Waterdown’s development boom on the local infrastructure. We’ve also been keeping a close eye on the much-delayed Greensville School project, regularly publishing stories on any changes in an effort to keep readers up to date on the tendering process.
We also have the ability to affect change.
Case in point: Media attention of a severe roof leak at Balaclava School, the facility’s desperate state of repair, lack of communication around the school’s conditions and remediation efforts prompted the board to host two meetings to discuss parents’ concerns. Parents say the Review's story, which described buckets lining the hallways to collect drips, water pooling in fluorescent lights and a lack of potable water, helped fast-track work at the 10th Concession Road East school.
The Review remains connected to the community and committed to informing residents. Readers can do their part to make sure quality local journalism carries on by registering to our website at www.flamboroughreview.com/register.