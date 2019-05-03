Caledon council puts support behind 2-tier government in regional review

In January, the government of Doug Ford announced a review of eight regional governments covering 82 municipalities.

Included in that is the Region of Peel, and the cities of Brampton and Mississauga and Town of Caledon.

During a council meeting on Tuesday, April 30, Caledon’s council adopted an official position on the review they will now send to the region, province and office of the minister in charge of the review.

The town's position is that the review should not result in any changes.

Mayor Allan Thompson tabled a motion calling on council to adopt an, “interim position to support the continuance of a two-tier government structure in the Region of Peel" and for council to begin a public engagement strategy that includes coffee with councils and an online survey to gather public feedback. As well, the motion asked that the town engage in an exercise to explore and identify operational and service efficiencies in the region.

Ward 3 and 4 regional Coun. Jennifer Innis amended the motion to add that the town hold a special council meeting.

She suggested that once the Region of Peel finishes its independent analysis of the financial implications of a breakup of the region that the regional council has already approved and is waiting for, then Caledon should hold a special council meeting with those numbers to present to the public.

“I’m comfortable in making an interim decision, so we give our mayor a mandate to take forward to the province, but I think there needs to be the addition of a full special council meeting once we have all those final numbers.”

Thompson supported the amendment.

Innis and Coun. Johanna Downey’s amendment asked then that the special meeting be scheduled immediately, following the approval of the independent review commissioned by the Region of Peel.