UPDATE: Police investigating armed robbery at Waterdown's Freedom Mobile

Hamilton police are investigating after Waterdown’s Freedom Mobile was robbed by two assailants armed with a gun on May 1.

Hamilton police media relations officer Lorraine Edwards confirmed the robbery took place just after 6 p.m. on Wednesday at the store, located in the Sobeys plaza at 255 Dundas St. E. She said two suspects entered the store and demanded cellphones.

“One of the suspects did produce a firearm,” she said. “They obtained the cellphones, they exited the store and they made good with their escape.”

The store's employee was not harmed.

The first suspect is described as male, with a slim build, about six feet tall, wearing a grey hoodie, grey track pants, grey running shoes and a mask. He was armed with a gun.

The second suspect is described as a six-foot male with a slim build, wearing a grey hoodie, black track pants, black running shoes and a mask.

Police could not confirm the value of the cellular phones taken.

Edwards said detectives from the BEAR unit are currently investigating and have been consulting with neighbouring agencies.

The theft follows a similar incident in Burlington on April 23 when three masked men entered a Freedom Mobile store on Upper Middle Road and threatened the employee with a knife, Halton police said. The trio stole cellphones and cash before fleeing the area in a dark coloured four-door sedan.

Edwards said while she couldn’t comment on a connection between the two robberies, police will look at all similar robberies with the same modus operandi.