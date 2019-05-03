Auto insurance rates keep rising in Hamilton. Here’s why.

According to data from Kanetix.ca, this is the ninth most expensive city in Ontario for auto insurance. Here, a 35-year-old driver with a clean record can expect to pay $1,670 annually, which is $197 more than the provincial average and $173 more than they were paying two years ago.

But before you pack your bags, keep this in mind:

It could be a lot worse.

In many parts of the Greater Toronto Area, premiums are even pricier. In Brampton, that same driver can expect to shell out $2,494 each year — the provincial high. Close behind are Vaughan ($2,128), Mississauga ($2,086) and Richmond Hill ($2,033).

The reason insurance rates vary from city to city is the same reason they vary from postal code to postal code — that is, claims numbers. If there is a higher frequency of claims where you live, or if claims costs are greater overall, the premiums — for everyone — are more expensive as a result.

"Even if you have had no tickets, accidents or claims, we still see increases," said Lynn Uildersma, the president of the Insurance Brokers Association of Hamilton.

Several factors contribute to higher claims numbers and, as a consequence, higher insurance rates. The number of accidents due to distracted driving are on the rise, as are the costs to repair increasingly high-tech vehicles — two things the FSCO said it is keeping an eye on in its most recent quarterly statement.

Medical expenses — in Ontario, insurance companies cover costs not paid by OHIP — and fraudulent claims also play a role.

"Fraud has been a really big issue here in the province, and that's something specifically our partners in Ontario complain about," said John Shmuel, the managing editor at LowestRates.ca, a Toronto-based company that tracks price movements in the Canadian auto insurance market.

If the Doug Ford government — which, by the way, isn't the first to attempt to revamp the auto insurance system in Ontario — has any hope of lowering rates, those things that lead to increases in claims costs "need to be addressed," Shmuel added.

At an individual level, other factors, such as age, gender, marital status, driving record, annual mileage, previous claims and even whether or not your home has a garage, affect premiums as well. In order to keep your rates as low as possible, Uildersma suggests speaking to an insurance broker to see what options are available. Reviewing coverage, combining home and auto insurance to maximize discounts and keeping information accurate and up-to-date can also help.

tpecoskie@thespec.com

905-526-3368 | @TeriatTheSpec

