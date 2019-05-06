800 tour new Alaska ferry as fate of marine highway looms

JUNEAU, Alaska — More than 800 people toured the newest Alaska state ferry Sunday, even though the entire Alaska Marine Highway System faces an uncertain future.

The Juneau Empire reports the Tazlina is the newest ferry for the system, and will operate in Lynn Canal starting Tuesday.

The Tazlina will make day runs, beginning by going from Juneau to Haines. It then will go from Haines to Skagway and back. The ferry will overnight in Haines.

The following day, it sails to Skagway, back to Haines and then to Juneau. It will repeat this cycle three times a week.