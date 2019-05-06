Rothsay gets final OK to move up creek discharges

The Rothsay meat rendering plant on Highway 5 is being given permanent permission to begin yearly discharges of wastewater into Spencer Creek a month earlier.

Hamilton Conservation Authority directors agreed to move up the start of discharge season to Oct. 1 after being told an outside consultant who reviewed five years of monitoring data could support the change.

Deputy chief administrative officer Scott Peck said although Rothsay’s discharges likely increase downstream total phosphorous and dissolved organic carbon, the levels aren’t high enough to be of ecological concern.

“It’s really no different than what occurs naturally within the system,” he said.

Related Content Rothsay discharges to Spencer Creek to get more study

Rothsay’s licence allows it to discharge into Spencer Creek from Nov. 1 to March 31 provided it meets effluent limits on seven parameters, but the period can be extended by a month in the fall or spring with the authority’s permission.

Peck said the authority will continue to monitor water quality downstream, albeit not as often, at Rothsay’s expense.

He said the company will also continue to furnish the discharge records it must keep to show compliance with limits in its provincial licence.

“It’s almost a canary-in-coalmine sort of thing,” he said. “We’re just doing it to make sure things remain as we think they will remain.”

Stoney Creek Coun. Brad Clark questioned what will happen if monitoring raises red flags.

“Is there a protocol in place that as they’re monitoring the outflow and the numbers go higher than expected they’d shut it down?” he asked.