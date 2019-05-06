Rothsay gets final OK to move up creek discharges

The Rothsay meat rendering plant on Highway 5 is being given permanent permission to begin yearly discharges of wastewater into Spencer Creek a month earlier.
Hamilton Conservation Authority directors agreed to move up the start of discharge season to Oct. 1 after being told an outside consultant who reviewed five years of monitoring data could support the change.
Deputy chief administrative officer Scott Peck said although Rothsay’s discharges likely increase downstream total phosphorous and dissolved organic carbon, the levels aren’t high enough to be of ecological concern.
“It’s really no different than what occurs naturally within the system,” he said.
Rothsay’s licence allows it to discharge into Spencer Creek from Nov. 1 to March 31 provided it meets effluent limits on seven parameters, but the period can be extended by a month in the fall or spring with the authority’s permission.
Peck said the authority will continue to monitor water quality downstream, albeit not as often, at Rothsay’s expense.
He said the company will also continue to furnish the discharge records it must keep to show compliance with limits in its provincial licence.
“It’s almost a canary-in-coalmine sort of thing,” he said. “We’re just doing it to make sure things remain as we think they will remain.”
Stoney Creek Coun. Brad Clark questioned what will happen if monitoring raises red flags.
“Is there a protocol in place that as they’re monitoring the outflow and the numbers go higher than expected they’d shut it down?” he asked.
Peck said Rothsay must report any licence violations to the Ministry of the Environment, Conservation and Parks, but he isn’t sure if the flow would be halted.
The authority has granted Rothsay several approvals over the years to begin discharges early and the company requested a permanent change two years ago.
Peck said the new discharge period will likely end by Christmas.
“At the end of the day, it’s easier for them to do an early discharge from the way their equipment reacts, the way the water reacts, to have it done out of freezing temperatures,” he said.
