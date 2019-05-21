Speaking with confidence: First Waterdown Toastmasters Club celebrates 25 years

After 25 years in Waterdown, Toastmasters’ mission to empower people through the fine art of public speaking and gaining leadership skills is still strong.

At the First Waterdown Toastmasters Club’s open house, held at Grace Anglican Church on Tuesday, April 30, members and guests gathered together for a meeting that encouraged new beginnings — the theme for the week.

“It should be a 20-member club, right now we’re about a 12-member club,” said Myrna Barthe, who has been a member of the Waterdown branch for a decade. “This is our way of bringing interest back into the club."

Barthe said over the years she has attended, membership has ebbed and flowed but it has always been a safe space to learn how to present with authority.

"Being able to communicate effectively to small and large groups of people is absolutely critical (to getting) a promotion.” — Gary Ford

“This club has a lot of heart, it has a lot of joie de vivre, it’s just a club that everybody is very — a lot of empathy goes through here,” she said, referring to the first-time speakers.

The club was started by Ralph C. Smedley, who worked at a YMCA in the United States and saw a need to help local men develop leadership and speaking skills. According to Toastmasters International’s webpage, the first meeting was in 1905 although the official start began in 1924.

After 95 years, membership his now at 357,000 and clubs can be found in 143 countries.

“So many speakers are — you hate to say this — but boring because they have no skill set around vocal variety, content, they can’t bring humour into it for the life of themselves,” said Gary Ford, a member who recently returned from competing in the Toastmasters International Speech Contest for District 86.

As someone who worked in business, he said communication was key to moving up the corporate ladder.

“That’s why Toastmasters is so valuable for anybody in business who wants to get ahead," Ford said. "Being able to communicate effectively to small and large groups of people is absolutely critical (to getting) a promotion.”