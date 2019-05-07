Waterdown District High School could lose as many as 7 teachers due to education cuts

The board anticipates there will be 35 retirements to offset jobs cuts, but Johnstone said the attrition plan appears to provide funding only if actual retirements fall short of that number.

Dan Staples, president of the board’s secondary teachers’ union local, said he doesn’t expect retirements to help more than about a quarter of the 99 teachers keep their jobs.

He said more positions would have been declared redundant had 10 or 11 teachers not already indicated their intention to retire prior to the April 30 layoff notices.

If historical averages continue, about another 25 teachers will decide to retire by the end of June and create openings for teachers on the layoff list, he said.

In an email, McKillop said the board is still collecting information at each school.

HWDSB associate director Peter Sovran said while he couldn’t speak to the specific redundancy numbers at Waterdown District High School, he said timetabling and course selection work is currently underway at each school.

He said every year after students select courses, many are often informed that their desired choice of course isn’t available due to a variety of factors, including enrolment numbers.

“That happens every year and the same thing has happened this year,” he said. “This particular year, they have been given their staffing allocation and inevitably it is less because of the fact that we will have less secondary school staff going into September.”

Sovran said as a result, schools then match up their staff numbers with course offerings they will be able to offer.

“What many schools have done — Waterdown included — is they may have already started calling students down and saying, ‘Look, this course is not going to be offered next year,’” he said.

While Sovran said students wouldn’t be told why the course isn’t being offered, they proactively ask students what course they may be interested in taking instead.

While he admitted some of the timetable changes are due to the redundancies, Sovran said the board doesn’t know yet how many are due to staffing changes.

“We will know much better by the end of May,” he said. “We are asking our schools to offer all of these courses to these students — but with less staff.

“That’s just the reality of this year and so inevitably, some courses or sections of courses won’t be able to run as a result,” he continued. “We just don’t know which ones yet and we don’t know how significant of an impact (it will have).”

Sovran said schools are trying to minimize the impact of the timetable changes on students, but said it is not easy.

“They are really challenged, in terms of making this work the way we have in the past,” he said. “We’re dealing with less.”

While in some cases, students have been told their preferred course selections are not available, Sovran said there is the possibility that the course may open up.

He added if the course is not offered at a school there is the option of a student enrolling in E-learning — or in rare cases, even taking the course at a different secondary school within the board.

“It’s not easy for sure — particularly in our more rural areas,” he said. “But where it is possible, students have spent a semester at a different school because their course offerings were available at that school, as opposed to their home school.”

Sovran stressed timetable creation is always a complicated process

“This year it is even more complicated,” he said, due to the staffing reductions. “It’s made it very challenging for all of our schools — without question.”

