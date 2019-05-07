Brampton expects answer from Ford government on Peel Region’s future by August

The City of Brampton is expecting a decision from the Ford government in a matter of months on whether the Region of Peel will amalgamate, dissolve or remain as is.

The province launched a review of 82 upper and lower-tier governments including Peel Region — made up of Brampton, Mississauga and Caledon — in January.

All eight of the province’s regional municipalities and Simcoe County are currently under review and could see serious changes to their current governance models.

“We’re told that they’ll be making that decision by August. So in terms of timelines, they’ve said they’re going to try to make their decision before the AMO conference, which is this August,” said Brampton Mayor Patrick Brown during a public town hall event at Brampton city hall on May 4.

The annual Association of Municipalities of Ontario (AMO) conference takes place from August 18-21 this year.

While Brampton has yet to reveal its official position, choosing to wait until local public consultations have concluded, both Mississauga and Caledon councils have already made theirs clear.

Mississauga passed a motion in principle on March 20 asking the province to pass legislation that would allow it to separate from the region and operate as an independent city.

Caledon, on the other hand, passed a motion casting support behind two-tier governance in Peel.

Two-thirds of Bramptonians said they’d like to keep the region intact during a telephone town hall that drew 5,000 residents in April, with only six per cent of respondents preferring Brampton independence.

The remaining 28 per cent favoured amalgamation into a Peel “super city.” Most residents who spoke at the May 4 town hall were also in favour of the status quo.