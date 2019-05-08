Hamilton mobster Pat Musitano released from hospital after being shot

14 Chesapeake Dr., where Angelo Musitano was gunned down May 2, 2017| Spectator file photo

Since the shooting, there have been rumours and speculation swirling about what Musitano was up to in the days before his shooting, and what actually happened in the Mississauga parking lot.

The Spectator has learned through police sources that he was not wearing a bulletproof vest when he was shot (as has been rumoured).

At the shooting scene, Musitano's black GMC Denali was seen parked just outside the door of the law office, with a flat tire and pool of blood beside it. Sources tell the Spectator the vehicle was armoured. The vehicle was towed for forensic examination.

And while Pat Musitano may have been taking more precautions since his brother's murder, he was not in hiding, as some have suggested, including in wiretap conversations recorded as part of the prosecution against Domenico (Dom) Violi and Giuseppe (Joey) Violi. Musitano was living in Hamilton, but whether he will continue to after being shot is not clear.

Here's how a wiretap recorded a conversation talking about getting rid of Pat Musitano

In this photo from Dec. 1, 1998, a Hamilton Wentworth Regional Police special constable opens the back of the paddy wagon for Pasquale (Pat) Musitano | XSpectator file photo

That Pat Musitano was shot was not surprising to mafia watchers, given the ongoing violence and conversations captured on the Violi wiretaps where getting rid of Musitano was said to be impending. Since Angelo Musitano's death, there have been several other mafia-related murders and crimes in Hamilton, including the shooting deaths of Albert Iavarone and Cece Luppino.

Last week, police revealed that a home invasion in April 2018 was actually an attempted murder at the home of mobster Natale Luppino.

All three killed were seen as less powerful men whose murders were, perhaps, meant to send a message to the more commanding criminals in their families.

Angelo Musitano had reportedly found God and was raising a young family. Albert Iavarone was the younger brother of Tony Iavarone. And Cece Luppino, son of mobster Rocco Luppino, had, at least in 2015, rejected being "made."

No one has been charged in the attempt on Pat Musitano's life or in the murders of Iavarone and Luppino. However, three face first degree murder charges in the shooting death of Angelo Musitano and another botched mob hit in Vaughan that saw innocent bystander Mila Barberi killed.

Jabril Abdalla, who is accused of taking part in the sophisticated surveillance leading up to the murders, is the only man behind bars. He's seeking bail.

His co-accused, Michael Cudmore of Hamilton (the alleged gunman) and Daniel Tomassetti of Ancaster, fled to Mexico and are wanted on international warrants.

The attempt on Pat Musitano's life came a day after the funeral for his uncle Tony Musitano, a former Hamilton mobster who said he retired and died of natural causes at 72. The Spectator and other media has reported Pat was not seen at the funeral, however, a police source says it's now believed he was there.

noreilly@thespec.com

905-526-3199 | @NicoleatTheSpec

noreilly@thespec.com

905-526-3199 | @NicoleatTheSpec