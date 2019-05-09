Hawaii senator seeks answers after deadly helicopter crash

HONOLULU — A U.S. senator is asking federal transportation officials for detailed information about helicopter accidents in the state, a report said.

Democratic Sen. Mazie Hirono sent letters Tuesday to National Transportation Safety Board chairman Robert Sumwalt and Federal Aviation Administration acting administrator Dan Elwell, The Honolulu Star-Advertiser reported Wednesday.

The request for information about helicopter accidents in Hawaii in the last five years and follow-up with air tour companies follows an April 29 crash on Oahu that killed a pilot and two passengers.

The helicopter crashed on a street in a residential neighbourhood of Kailua, 15 miles (24 kilometres) northeast of Honolulu.